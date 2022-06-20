BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- There are countless ways to make the best of a summer day in Baton Rouge. From lounging by a poolside to enjoying live music downtown, the city’s hottest time of year can also be the most relaxing.

One local activity often overlooked is the opportunity to tour some of the capital area’s most picturesque and/or historic locations.

So, if you’re up for the challenge, five Baton Rouge-based locations to add to your “must visit” list are detailed below:

LSU’s Hilltop Arboretum

Stroll through fourteen acres of gardens and greenery featuring an extensive collection of trees and shrubs that are native to Louisiana. The LSU-owned area features a footbridge overlooking a twenty-foot-deep ravine and a peaceful bamboo grove where visitors can enjoy the fresh air, beautiful scenery, and solitude.

Location: 11855 Highland Road, Baton Rouge 70810

Cost: FREE

Capitol Park Museum

Bring Louisiana’s history to life by perusing exhibits that highlight the many cultures that made their marks on one of the Deep South’s most unique states. Exhibits that draw attention to the area’s most fascinating musicians and the contrastingly sobering fight for freedom endured by enslaved peoples of African ancestry are on hand. These accompany information related to the history of Louisiana’s Native Americans and arriving colonists from France, Spain, Britain, and Canada.

Location: 660 N 4th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: Adults- $7

Students, senior citizens, active military- $6

Children 6 and under- Free

Knock Knock Children’s Museum

Families with children will enjoy the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s interactive exhibits called “Learning Zones,” which are designed to create teachable moments that connect children’s every day experiences to learning.

Location: 1900 Dalrymple Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Cost: General Admission- $14

Children under 2- Free

USS KIDD

Explore the Fletcher-class destroyer named in honor of Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, who died on the bridge of his flagship USS Arizona during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Location: 305 S River Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: Adults- $12.53

Children ages 5-12- $8.36

LSU Rural Life Museum

Travel back in time and experience rural life in Baton Rouge during the 18th and 19th centuries. Each step within the museum’s 25-acre setting further awakens an oft-forgotten aspect of regional history. Visitors who weave their way through the museum’s 32 historic outbuildings will see what every day life was like for farmers, enslaved peoples, and wealthy landowners.

Location: 4560 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Cost: Adults (ages 12-61 years)-$10

Children (ages 6-11 years)-$8

Children under 6 years-Free

Senior Citizens (age 62 and over)-$9

LSU Faculty, Staff & Students-$9

Organized School Groups (with reservations)-$8

Click here for more information on tours in and around the Baton Rouge area.