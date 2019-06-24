Five airports in 5th Congressional District receive federal funding for enhancements

(6/24/19) WASHINGTON — Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced a boost for 5 airports in the 5th Congressional District today.

According to a press release, the five airports will receive roughly $719,000 in combined federal funding to make facility enhancements.

The Winnsboro Municipal Airport received $378,000 to reconstruct runway aprons and rehabilitate the taxiway.

The Marksville Municipal Airport in Avoyelles Parish received $170,100 to update the airport master plan study, which is needed to reflect actual and planned development.

The Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport in Madison Parish received $112,500 to construct 1,070 feet of new taxiway to provide access to aircraft hangars. The project also constructs a 16,000 sq. ft. 10-unit hangar to assist the airport to be as self-sustaining as possible by generating revenue.

The Jena Airport in LaSalle Parish received $103,500 to remove tree obstructions to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) design standards.

The Morehouse Memorial Airport in Morehouse Parish received $58,500 to conduct an obstruction survey required to identify airport obstructions for removal.

“Our rural airports are key components to the economies of these communities. I’m glad to see these federal dollars coming to Louisiana to help these airports become even stronger.” Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto

The grants were awarded by the FAA.