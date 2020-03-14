First person has died in Louisiana from the Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (03/14/2020) — The State of Louisiana has confirmed the first death related to COVID-19.

The victim is a resident of Orleans Parish. It was a 58-year-old individual with underlying health conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.

Here’s a statement from Governor John Bel Edwards on this death:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today, I have spoken with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and we send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased. In addition, we now have 10 new presumptive positive cases bringing our total to 77. Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water. This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus. Those with compromised immune systems and are older should be taking extra precautions to avoid becoming affected with the coronavirus.” Governor John Bel Edwards

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.