CROWLEY, La. (BUSINESS WIRE) — First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) recently awarded a $16,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) subsidy to Crowley Main Street, an organization leading the revitalization of historic downtown Crowley, Louisiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006222/en/

Representatives from First National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to downtown redevelopment and revitalization nonprofit, Crowley Main Street in Crowley, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are grateful for this funding from First National Bank and FHLB Dallas that will assist us in carrying out our mission of generating positive economic growth,” said Crowley Main Street Director Callie Zaunbrecher.

Crowley Main Street plans to use a portion of the grant to help fund its façade grant program for downtown merchants to improve their building fronts and signage. It also plans to use funds for website operational costs and educational opportunities for its staff.

“Crowley Main Street is making a positive difference in the community and serves as a vital resource for preserving our local history,” said Cindy Miller, senior vice president and chief operations and compliance officer at FNB. “We are thrilled to provide this impactful funding through our partnership with FHLB Dallas.”

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided $558,985 in PGP funding throughout FHLB Dallas’ five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“We commend the commitment of First National Bank to enriching the local communities it serves,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Our partnership with them and the matching-grant nature of the PGP has enabled us to further the important work of Crowley Main Street.”

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.