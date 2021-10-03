First Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch starts October 10th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Today they had part of the decoration already set up for all the families to enjoy. Reverend Oliver says he’s happy to keep bringing joy to the community for almost 19 years.

Last year they were delayed due to the pandemic but this year they will be arriving right on time for the perfect family picture frame. They will have free meals, and many activities for everyone to enjoy.

“Come on in and have a truly communal experience. Even more than that, even more than pumpkins, more than flowers and even more than volunteers. I see 19 years of providing support for the food bank ofNortheast Louisiana.” Says pastor Oliver.

“This has been our mission for this project. This is not about us, it’s about helping those in our community and part of making Monroe and West Monroe a better place for all of us.”