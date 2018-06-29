(6/29/18) - UPDATE (6/29/18): It has come to our attention that this article, which is very out of date, is being shared across the Arklamiss.

We wanted to clarify that this article is from the year 2012.

There is NOT a burn ban in Ashley County and the firework show is NOT canceled.

-------

(6/27/2012)

Ashley County is under a burn ban and county officials have decided to cancel their fireworks show sponsored by First Financial Bank of Crossett.

There's no word on if the fireworks show will be rescheduled.