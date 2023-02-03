All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male who was allegedly communicating with what he believed to be a minor online. According to authorities, the suspect made contact with the minor through two separate accounts, using false names and photos.

During the conversations, the suspect allegedly asked for phone sex in exchange for money and requested that the minor watch him while he engaged in sexual activities. Detectives went on to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Edward J. Robinson of Oakdale, La., who is employed as a firefighter with the Oakdale Fire Department.

Once authorities obtained an arrest warrant, they located Robinson and he was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.