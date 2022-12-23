WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) The Arklamiss is facing extremely cold weather over the 2022 Christmas weekend and, with people looking to stay warm, house fires are a growing danger to everyone. Dusty Harris, Chief of Fire Prevention at the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, tells us about this danger and gives tips to help prevent house fires.

Dusty says, “One thing that you need to keep in mind is, when you’re trying to stay warm, is that you keep the things that are hot, the emission sources, away from things that can burn, combustibles.”

Harris also goes on to speak about space heaters, as these can be a large cause of house fires.

“Make sure that you keep a three-foot area around space heaters so that they cannot come into contact with curtains rugs or couches, beds, stuff like that, and bedding.”

According to Harris, one of the most important things you can do to ensure safety in a house fire is to have a plan ahead of time.

“Right now’s a perfect time to start preparing for a fire. There’s no emergency so you make a plan for if there’s a fire in your house. One thing that we say is you need to get out and stay out. And when it comes to the plan of getting out, make sure that you know two ways out of every room your bedrooms. Consider windows. Windows are also exits, and make sure you know two ways out of every room.”



