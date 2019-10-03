FIRE PREVENTION: Firefighters urge homeowners to check smoke detectors

Every year 1,500 people die in house fires where there are no working smoke detectors.

That’s why firefighters say it’s important to check your smoke detectors at least once a month and replace the batteries every daylight savings.

“Hear the beep where you sleep,” Dusty Harris, Ouachita Parish Fire Prevention Officer, said. “We want smoke detectors outside where people sleep at and sleep with your doors closed, so that it can stop the spread of smoke and the spread of heat.”

To prevent a fire from happening, make sure to empty out your fire place and properly dispose of hot coals by soaking in a metal pale before throwing them away.

“We recommend people to have a certified chimney sweep or a professional to inspect the chimneys at least once a year,” Harris said.

In case of a fire, it’s crucial to have a fire escape plan in place. Family members should practice at least twice a year.

“And always, always have two exits out of every room,” Harris said. “Have a primary exit that you know how to escape and if that primary exit is blocked, then know that you can escape out of a window and keep these exits free from things that may impeach your escape. “

The Ouachita Parish Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be joining forces this Saturday to help homeowners who need smoke detectors installed in their homes.

Sign up will be all day at Home Depot in Monroe and the installation will be completely free.