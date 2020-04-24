Fire Marshal lifts statewide burn ban for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The statewide burn ban for Louisiana is no longer in effect.

On Friday State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, lifted the March 25 cease and desist order for all private burning.

