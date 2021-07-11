Fire destroys Vidalia church early Sunday.

Vidalia, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A building that once held precious moments for many in the town of Vidalia

is now left in ashes.

Vidalia fighters worked to fight off the fire, but it was too late.

The flames had already taken over the united methodist church.

Pastor of Vidalia church, Steven Mcdonald, says by the time he arrived at 5:30 the building was completely destroyed.

“The cross frame was still there, and my wife observed that the smoke from around the cross made it look like it was a phoenix rising or else an angel over the cross. It really was a moving experience that early in the morning that has something positive to look at even in the middle of something horrible.” He says.

Pastor Mcdonald says it was fortunate that it happened early in the morning when no one was there. He says the Vidalia Fire Department did a great job of keeping the fire from spreading to nearby houses including his.

“No one that I’m aware of was in the church on Saturday or in the church this morning. The first event scheduled was at 8 o’clock this morning.” He says.

Pastor Mcdonald says the chief of the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, he says it seems it all started towards the kitchen. He says they had an event on Friday but there was no indication of trouble.

“It could’ve been something electrical from the kitchen or from the fuse box back there.”

He says the community has shown compassion to each other by bringing early morning snacks.

“They brought us breakfast, we really appreciated it. so the neighborhood went out and brought us coffee and sausage biscuits and stuff. It was a great community building.”

Pastor McDonald says they have arranged a regular church council meeting to start the process of planning a temporary location for next Sunday.