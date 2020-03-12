Finishing touches to the St. Jude Dream Home

MONROE, La (03/12/20) — This week BRACO construction is putting the final touches on the St. Jude Dream Home.

Inside the 26-hundred square foot home, you will find everything you would need. The home has top of the line faucets and appliances. In addition, the master bathroom has a large soaking tub and a walk-in shower.

The thing that sets this home apart from any other St. Jude Dream Home is a built-in coffee machine. The lead interior designer for the house says she brings a unique style to this house.

“I chose a contemporary tutor styling for this house and you can see that with all the different peaks on the roofline, here in the living room, there’s a balcony, we’ve got a modern railing,” said Jan Strickland, Strickland Interiors, Lead Designer.

This Saturday is furniture move-in day and next week is the start of the open house.