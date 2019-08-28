Finding purpose through the ashes, one woman’s call to action after devastating fire

On August 16th in a matter of only 15 minutes, a consuming fire took the lives of seven of the Lowery family’s 12 rescue dogs.

“By then the smoke was black as pitch and it was from the ceiling to the floor,” said Cathy Lowery as she recounted the moments as she went back into her burning home to save her dogs. Unfortunately, only five made it out alive.

“I had to save them, I had to try…They were my babies,” she said.

Everything but pictures and some clothes in one untouched closet remained from the fire, causing her and her husband to sit numb for days. Things that Lowery would normally grab were no longer there. Even still, out of their own tragedy bred purpose, which was to lead people to animal shelters to donate their time, money or supplies.

“Their lives haven’t ended yet and if we can stop them from ending, that’s what we need to do. We’re blessed and we’re fighters. So we’re going to move forward,” said Lowery.

To Donate to the Lowery’s: