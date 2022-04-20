MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City Schools District has planned an educator job fair for Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and the job fair will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School gymnasium located at 1708 Parkview Street in Monroe.

You can apply online at the Monroe City Schools website here.

According to the event flyer posted below, teaching positions are available across the district. At the educator job fair there will be onsite interviews with principals and you are asked to bring multiple copies of your resume. If you have any questions email Phedra Brantly at phedra.brantly@mcschools.net.