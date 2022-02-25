RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The warm weather has alluded the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs baseball team through the first five games of the season, but the team has continued to stay hot as they open up their series with Tulane on the right foot with a 6-1 victory Friday night.

The final: Tech 6, Tulane 1

The star: Jonathan Fincher

The stat: First 5-0 start since 2017

The streak: W5

The record: 5-0

The 56 game pace: 56-0

The emoji: 🥶🥶🥶 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 26, 2022

It was All-American left-hander Jonathan Fincher on the mound and on a pitcher’s friendly day, kept the Green Wave bats at bay despite not having his best stuff.

The 6-foot-3 junior left-hander tossed six innings, allowing a run on six hits and fanning eight Tulane batters. Through 11 innings pitched this season Fincher has struck out 15 batters to just a singular walk.

“He didn’t have his best stuff. I thought he was laboring a little bit, but that’s what great pitchers do. They reach down, he got challenged by me and coach Fouts and he went from 83 to 91 in one inning.” said Bulldog head coach Lane Burroughs.

With Friday’s win, the Bulldogs now move to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2017, and the feeling around the team is that they are able to find ways to win and enjoy the moment.

“I feel like we are just having fun. We have a lot of older guys that just pick each other up no matter what” said redshirt sophomore outfielder Adarius Myers who blasted a two-run home run in the seventh inning to blow the doors off this game.

Bulldogs load the bases, Jorge Corona converts on a sac fly. The next pitch the ball goes to the backstop and McConnell scores.



Then Adarius Myers launches a home run to center. The Bulldogs have blown it open.



It's Myers first HR since 4/23/21 vs. UAB



E7 | Tech 6, Tulane 1 — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 26, 2022

Despite the six runs scored, the Bulldogs left seven runners on base Friday night, going just 3 for 11 with winners in scoring position.

“We had a lot of stranded base runners, especially on third base, I think we left the bases loaded one time and they (the coaches) harp on not doing that but later in the game, we did our thing and got it done.” said Myers

“The weather may have had something to do with it but I didn’t like the way we were approaching our at-bats” Burroughs said, echoing Myers.

A four-run seventh inning gave the Bulldogs some breathing room in a game that was tightly contested to that point. The rally was started after Tulane brought in left-hander Ben Tate to face the left duo of Phillip Matulia and Cole McConnell. Tate walked both batters and was promptly pulled from the game.

New pitcher Landry Alligood did not fare much better. After a passed ball moved the runners to second and third Steele Netterville was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Jorge Corona capitalized on a sacrifice fly to center field.

Matulia would score on the next pitch as it got past Green Wave catcher Bennett Lee to put the Bulldogs up 4-1.

Myers would cap off the inning with a two-run laser over the center-field wall to all but put the game out of reach.

“He came back in with the fastball and I just stayed inside of it. I was trying to hit a groundball right into the four-hole, there was no second baseman there. It just popped off the bat and when it came off it kind of disappeared a little bit.” said Myers about his first home run since April 3rd, 2021 against UAB.

Depending on the weather, Louisiana Tech is supposed to have game two of their three-game series Saturday at the Love Shack at 2 p.m. However, if they are not able to play Saturday, expect a seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday starting at noon.