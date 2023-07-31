UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas Legislative Joint Auditing Committee brought attention to two reportable findings in an audit of Union County’s financials in 2021.

The audit report states the purpose of the committee’s annual audits of every county and municipality in Arkansas is “to assist management in maintaining a satisfactory level of compliance with the state constitution, laws and regulation, and to improve internal control.”

One of the findings concerned a purchase made through the county judge’s office, of a truck for the county coroner. Loftin said the truck was purchased with funds from the highway budget, which was something that needed to be corrected.

“We bought a truck for the coroner. I paid for the truck out of the highway department and they didn’t like that. They wanted it paid for out of county general which funds the coroner’s budget so we just transferred the money back to the highway and that took care of that issue,” explained Loftin.

The second finding concerned Union County Tax Collector Karen Scott’s office. According to the audit, the collector voided a cash receipt on delinquent taxes, penalties and interest and issued a new receipt for a total of $1,710 less than the original. A deputy tax collector told auditors the receipt was voided so interest could be refunded via a cashier’s check, “however, documentation of a cashier’s check being issued could not be provided.”

“Later the same day, the Deputy Tax Collector deposited $1,710 in cash and maintained the cash was found in the Tax Collector’s vault,” the audit states.

Both entities have made corrections to their findings based on the audit’s recommendations.