FIGHT THE BLIGHT: New project that will boost homeownership in Monroe

MONROE, LA (09/09/19)–The city has been working hard to make Monroe home to hundreds of people. “Fight the Blight” has been Mayor Jamie Mayo’s campaign for years. JP Morgan Chase and Company has committed one hundred and ten thousand dollars for a new program that will help build affordable homes.



Every city hopes for a growing community and that’s exactly why Monroe is taking action. Mayor Mayo is launching a program to fight the blight in Monroe neighborhoods. This two year pilot program will focus on gathering affordable housing developers who can build houses for first time home-buyers in Monroe.



“We’ve made a lot of progress in fighting the blight but obviously we have some more concerns that need to be addressed,” said Jamie Mayo, Monroe City Mayor.



In past years, 11 new neighborhoods have been built. But this program is targeting areas in south Monroe that need to be revitalized, including the Booker T and the Cotton Mill areas.



“So we have established neighborhoods that have opportunities for homes and so we want to work with developers who want to do that,” said Ellen Hill, Director of Planning and Urban Development.



Currently, the city estimates over 100 blighted properties that can be turned into new homes.



“We released that in order to have homeowners, we need homes,” said Hill.



In addition, over 1,000 homes have been torn down and now serve as vacant lots. The city of Monroe wants to make sure its resident have housing options.



“We know that we have a lot of folks out there wanting to be homeowners but they don’t necessarily know how to go about it,” said Mayor Mayo.



The second part of this project is teaching first time homeowners everything they need to know when owning a house. For those who already own a house, you can partner with the city to be a housing developer.



“Making sure that we are supporting entrepreneurs in our community and help them develop our community as well,” said Hill.



Making a difference in the community and fighting the blight. “A home in Monroe celebration” will be held this Saturday, the 14th, at 11:30 to teach potential homeowners and gather house developers that would like to be a part of this project.