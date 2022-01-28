FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Town of Ferriday still shut down tonight after leaders fail to pass the budget. The police department has received orders to lock its doors and discontinue all service calls.

That means all town functions are on pause until a budget is adopted by the town. Now local residents are speaking out.

“You are hurting us. That’s what you are doing. You are hurting us.” Says local resident, Hymes Harris Jr. “They shut down the city for a few days. No, you don’t shut down the whole town.” He added.

Local residents say disagreements within city officials is also one of the causes why the town has closed its doors

“They don’t care about the town, it’s all about what they care about and until they stop fighting and backstabbing each other, nothing it’s gonna be done in this town.” Says Harris.

“I know for a fact that he is a good guy, a good hard working guy, very sincere. But aldermans just need to step back and let the mayor do his job, man.” Says another local resident, Larry Moungle.

“How can you be an alderman talking about helping to make a change but not helping to bring the change.” Added another resident, Jacob Taylor.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Ferriday Police Department is in a place with limited resources. Even the city’s trash pick up has been impacted.

“They were picking up the trash but now, they just stopped picking up the trash you know, so something needs to be addressed about that.” Says Taylor.

Other residents say they support the mayor regardless of the current chaos. They say they will remain hopeful

“People fighting against each other, and that’s really hurting me the most above all. This little town, I mean, it’s a good town. It really is.” Says Moungle

The Ferriday Police Department say they will be deactivated until further notice . In the meantime residents are advised to call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

“It’s gonna go up, you know, robbery, because we don’t have any police men. And we really need help in Ferriday now, we really do.” Says Moungle.