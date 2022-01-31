FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The police and fire department in Ferriday still shut down tonight after a proposed budget was voted down last week. But tonight’s meeting will be held to pass a new budget.

The town of ferriday may have a chance to come to an agreement within city officials during the Special Meeting.

“I hope they do come to an agreement.” Says a local resident, Vaungie Lloyd.

“But when they get an agreement, I hope they do it, and just don’t say it from your lips, do it.” Says Lloyd

On a statement by one of the town’s alderman, Brandi Bacon, she says:

“I hope we all come together and come to an agreement with elective officials and run our town properly.” She says.

Bacon says having the town shut down doesn’t mean city officials stop working, she says the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the police jury along with volunteers got together to help keep the city clean.

“I hope they are serious about that. I hope they do that. they should do that.” Says Michael, another

resident.

Residents say they want to see their town back and running. They say hope is all they have.

“I would like my town to get better. I would like the killing to stop and would like everything to get right.” Says Michael.

“I’m hoping that it will get better, you know, the situation. You know, to build up and people come together, you know, instead of pulling apart. and stuff.” Says another local resident, Henry Egyngs.