FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated. The decision comes after the the town of Ferriday failed to adopt a budget for 2022. A board meeting was held on Thursday where the announcement was made that the government would shut down after officials rejected the proposed budget.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will handle 9-1-1 emergency calls for the time being.

Read the full Facebook post by the CPSO regarding the issue below.