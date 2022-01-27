FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — A town government in Louisiana has shut down after town officials failed to approve a new budget. Mayor Rydell Turner of Ferriday told The Natchez Democrat that Louisiana’s state auditors ordered town officials to not spend more than 50% of their last operating budget until a new budget is approved. One alderwoman who rejected it said she wanted to see a town financial report before she approved any new budget.

Turner has scheduled another meeting for Monday at 6 p.m. and says he expects the aldermen to approve the budget. The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing their services while the police department is closed.