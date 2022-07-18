FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Ferriday is partially shutdown due to a delay in its 2022-2023 budget approval.

The 2022-2023 fiscal year budget was scheduled to be passed on June 30, 2022, but three of the five aldermen failed to attend the meeting, which caused a delay in approving the budget. City officials haven’t moved forward ever since.

“I just want everything to be passed. I just want everything to be great with everything else going on,” said Deon, a local resident. “This is a great town, so if we can get everybody together, I’m not on anybody’s side, but if we can come together, this town could be a great town.”

Gloria Lloyd is one of the aldermen, and she told KTVE, although she doesn’t agree with the amount of the budget, she is willing to work with the Mayor, but the main reason she couldn’t attend the meeting was due to health issues. Lloyd says she refuses to come back to City Hall until the building is sanitized due to a spike on Covid-19 cases in the area.

The pending budget approval for the next fiscal year is $3 million, and Lloyd tells me even though it is not enough for the town, it’s what needs to be done.

“If that’s all we gotta do, we can do it,” explained Deon.

The Town of Ferriday can’t resume if the budget is not approved. A previous budget failed to pass multiple times, which caused the town to shut down at the beginning of the year.

“We need to come closer together because we are not as close as we should,” said Lashanda Bowman, another local resident.

KTVE reached out to Mayor Rydell Turner, but our calls haven’t been returned. Lloyd says, at the moment, there is no date on when officials will meet to discuss the budget.