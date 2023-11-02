UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Feral hogs are causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage across states like Louisiana and Texas. As the population continues to boom residents here in northeast Louisiana are beginning to see the effects the hogs can have on their property.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Feral hogs are found in all 64 parishes in Louisiana, and Louisiana’s feral hog population is currently estimated at 700,000. Overpopulation of feral hogs is an issue due to the impact the species has on our natural resources.

One resident in Northeast Louisiana has been experiencing firsthand how much damage these creatures can do to one’s property.

It’s been a couple of weeks now, but they have come in and rooted everywhere and they dig piles and big holes dug like maybe a foot or more. Charles Carter, Lawn destroyed by feral hogs, Union Parish.

Feral hogs wreak havoc on the Louisiana landscape. They Impact wildlife by direct competition for hard mast resources, uproot both planted and naturally regenerated coniferous and hardwood seedlings, increase erosion and shed coliform bacteria into waterways.

In addition, feral hogs carry several diseases, some which can infect humans. A surveillance test conducted by LDWF revealed that 5% were positive for the Brucella antigen (swine brucellosis).

I’ve worked over the last 17 years for this yard trying to keep it up and a hog or a herd of them whatever it is can just come by. I have been looking for other answers you know from several people, and nobody has given me any sound advice on what to do. Charles Carter, Lawn destroyed by feral hogs, Union Parish.

For more information on feral hogs in Louisiana visit WLF.LOUISIANA.GOV