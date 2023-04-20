LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has

announced that four defendants received very lengthy sentences today for their participation in the trafficking of narcotics, including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine in the Lake Charles and Lafayette areas.

United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced two of the defendants in Lake Charles as follows:



Christopher Wayne Jones II, 29 years old, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced to 175

months (14 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release for possessing

with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

On November 4, 2020, while patrolling an area near 18th Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later determined to be Jones, fled at a high rate of speed. After a short chase, Jones lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Jones exited the vehicle holding a red backpack and fled the scene on foot. Officers gave chase and Jones was apprehended shortly thereafter and placed under arrest. After a brief search, officers found the red backpack that Jones had been carrying in a nearby backyard. Inside the backpack officers found approximately 554 pills which weighed approximately 282 grams. Lab reports revealed that the pills contained a mixture of acetaminophen and fentanyl. In addition to the narcotics found in Jones’ backpack, officers also found a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol in the front seat of his vehicle.

Jones pleaded guilty to the charge on December 12, 2022.



Michael Javel Toefield, 52 years old, of Baytown, Texas, was sentenced to 130 months (10

years, 10 months) in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release, for possession with

intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On May 13, 2019, officers with the Calcasieu ParishCombined Anti-Drug Task Force, Criminal Patrol Unit, conducted a traffic stop on May 13th, 2019, of a vehicle that was driven by Toefield. A K-9 officer positively alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and officers began a search. During the search of the vehicle, officers discovered a white bag containing a cardboard Ultra beer box and inside were two clear plastic tubs containing over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Toefield admitted to knowing the drugs were hidden inside the box and pleaded guilty to the charge on November 12th, 2022.



United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced the following two

defendants in Lafayette today:



Shane Christopher Malveaux, 51 years old, of Eunice, Louisiana, was sentenced to 100 months

(8 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiring with

others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine bases.



Malveaux pleaded guilty to the charge on November 29, 2022. According to the information

introduced in court, Malveaux was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others from

August 2019 until January 2021. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

(DEA) began an investigation into their organization and conducted controlled purchases

from Malveaux’s co-conspirators. In addition, agents intercepted electronic communications

between Malveaux and his co-conspirator, Shawn White, in which he purchased both powder

cocaine and cocaine base from White on multiple occasions. Agents conducted physical and

electronic surveillance of Malveaux and his drug trafficking activities, and he was charged

with participating in the drug trafficking conspiracy.



Dallas Prejean, 60 years old, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 113 months (9 years, 5

months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and

possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Prejean was involved in a drug

trafficking conspiracy with several others and was charged in an indictment in October 2019.

Through their investigation using physical and electronic surveillance of Prejean and his codefendants, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. Drug

Enforcement Administration (DEA) obtained evidence to secure a search warrant for a

residence occupied by Prejean in Rayne, Louisiana. Agents found numerous firearms and

large amounts of narcotics and other drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Prejean admitted possession of the items to agents and pleaded guilty to the charge on October 13, 2021.