Fellowship of Christian Athletes looks to bring positivity to student athletes

MONROE, LA(KTVE/KARD) — Many high schoolers are taking part in an organization aimed to guide students through life.

Jeff Fitzgerald, the Area Director for FCA says, ”man just being able to share and give hope. No matter where you are, no matter who you are, no matter what your background is, no matter what you’re coming from, that there is savior that loves and wants a relationship with you. A lot of times we get tagged that we’re with the church. Man I’m with Jesus. Wherever Jesus is, that’s where I’m at and that’s where I want to be.”

Ouachita Parish School Board and FCA have come to an agreement to baptized students that want to be baptized off school grounds to stop any confusion or complaints that may come.

“We had the opportunity to go and visit and love on and talk to some student athletes at Richwood High School and I didn’t have anything to do with it. I was a witness to what God did in their life and I witnessed Jesus change 10 young men lives. I was shocked and I was in awe that they chose. I didn’t make a decision for them, nobody else made a decision for them, they made the decision for themselves. To follow Jesus and man it was absolutely incredible” says Fitzgerald.