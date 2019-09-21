“FEET ‘N’ THE STREET”: The 49 year old Monroe Symphony host fundraising event

WEST MONROE, LA (09/21/19)–Get your dancing shoes on for the first “Feet ‘n’ the Street” fundraising event for the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. Music lovers rallied at Alley Park to listen to pop, rock, country, and other genres.



Some of the money that is raised will go towards the programs for the year. The rest of it will go towards an educational event for kids called “Sound Safari”. Though the symphony is trying to raise money, the main goal is to get the community more involved.



“This is something that a lot of people haven’t been coming as much to, so we are just trying to raise money and get the community more involved and get all types of people involved as much as we can. More so than the money,” said Kaitlin Arnett, The Monroe Symphony Orchestra.

This year, the Monroe Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 49 years.