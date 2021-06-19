Feel Good News

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Crime
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Free Tennis Clinic from June 28 to July 1
Top Stories
Monroe police investigate violent overnight altercation
‘Wouldn’t be here’: Officials honor 7-year-old Chicago boy who called 911 when mom was having seizure
Video
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: Critical race theory is as racist as ‘Klansmen in white sheets’
President Biden’s dog, Champ, passes away: ‘We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always’
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
Gallery
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, June 18th
Top Stories
Tropical system shaping up to be super soaker for Gulf Coast
Morning Forecast – Thursday, June 17th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 17th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 16th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, passes away
Top Stories
Programming info: WWE moves huge main event to Smackdown on FOX
Louisiana Tech infielder Hunter Wells named ‘All-American’ by Baseball America
Video
Louisiana Tech’s Lane Burroughs extended through 2026
Video
Peyton Manning to host NBC quiz show reboot ‘College Bowl’
Video
Community
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2021
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Free Tennis Clinic from June 28 to July 1
Top Stories
Mosquito Spraying Areas in Ouachita Parish for Friday, June 18
ULM breaks ground on groundbreaking new student dining facility
First night of Steel Magnolias production kicks off with a sold out show, tickets still available for other nights
Video
Destination Louisiane: National Video Superstore
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Feel Good News
‘Wouldn’t be here’: Officials honor 7-year-old Chicago boy who called 911 when mom was having seizure
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, passes away
President Biden’s dog, Champ, passes away: ‘We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always’
Monroe police investigate violent overnight altercation
Brother and sister duo arrested after bringing the ruckus at local gas station
UPDATE: Community comes together to support mother of Baby Legend
Video
Don't Miss
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Free Tennis Clinic from June 28 to July 1
Monroe police investigate violent overnight altercation
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: Critical race theory is as racist as ‘Klansmen in white sheets’
Sheriffs in Louisiana investigating a drowning on a local lake
Police continue search for Camden minister accused of sexually assaulting a teenager
Video
Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain
Gallery
Shreveport man sentenced to 150 years for December 2017 shooting in Cedar Grove
Trending Stories
Former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, passes away
President Biden’s dog, Champ, passes away: ‘We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always’
Monroe police investigate violent overnight altercation
Brother and sister duo arrested after bringing the ruckus at local gas station
UPDATE: Community comes together to support mother of Baby Legend
Video