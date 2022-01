BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Prosecutors in the federal hate crime trial against the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have reached a plea deal with two of the defendants, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors said they reached plea agreements with Gregory and Travis McMichael, in documents filed on Sunday night. Prosecutors said the filings have been submitted to the judge for review. The documents do not detail the agreement.

The McMichaels and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of murder in November and sentenced to life in prison. Bryan will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The three also face charges for federal hate crimes. Jury selection in the federal trial is set to begin on Feb. 7.