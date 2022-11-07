The FBI has set up an election security command post at its Washington headquarters and separate command centers in in all 56 field offices around the country.

The headquarters task force relies heavily on the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, a unit tasked with countering foreign disinformation. But it also includes people from the Criminal Investigative Division, Cyber Division, and the Counterterrorism Division.

The foreign influence task force will be watching for malicious activity that can be attributed to a foreign government or its proxy.

The FBI is mostly concerned about Russia, China and Iran. The National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command are hunting for malware and surveilling those adversaries.