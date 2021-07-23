FBI hunting alleged bank robber, asks for public’s help

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The FBI and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify a suspect who robbed a Capital One Bank in Marrero on Monday.

At around 12:32 p.m., the suspect entered the Capital One Bank and presented a demand note to a teller, who then handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, approximately six feet tall and weighing 160 lbs. to 170 lbs. He was wearing a purple, long-sleeved button-up shirt with a black face mask.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (504) 816-3000 or Jefferson Parish Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.