STARKVILLE, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)— Parents and their children continuing their education at the same time and even graduating together is becoming a thing. A Mississippi father and two of his children graduated together from Mississippi State University on Thursday, May 12. Each of them received a master’s degree in education.

In this photo provided by Mississippi State University – Meridian Office of Public Affairs, Ja’Coby Cole, left, his sister Iesha Gully and their father Commondre Cole, right, show their diploma covers, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, during the school’s commencement at the MSU Riley Center in Meridian, Miss. Each of the three earned a master’s degree in education. (Lisa Sollie/Mississippi State University – Meridian via AP)