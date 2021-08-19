Fatal Crash in Swartz claims the life of a Monroe man

SWARTZ, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 139, just north of US Highway 80 has claimed the life of Ronald Lofton Jr., 30, of Monroe.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash where an initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Lofton, was traveling southbound on LA Highway 139. He tried to make a left turn onto a private drive.

The Civic crashed into a northbound 1996 Lexus. Both drivers were properly restrained.

Lofton was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries. The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

Louisiana State Police say this crash is still under investigation and toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.