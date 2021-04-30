Fatal crash in Richland Parish claims the life of Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE)- Louisiana State Troop F says a fatal crash that took place on n LA Hwy 135 just south of LA Hwy 132 has claimed the life of 41-year old Sedrick Allen of Monroe.

Reports state the initial investigation indicated a 1992 Buick Century, driven by Allen, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 135. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and then back across both lanes.

After traveling across both lanes, the vehicle traveled through a ditch and struck several large trees.

Allen was properly restrained, but was pronounced dead on the scene. An unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle was said to have serious injuries, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis. The fatal crash is still being investigated by Louisiana State Troop F.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths.