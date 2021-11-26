Fatal crash claims the life of GSU student on Thanksgiving Day

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to the fatal crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old, Zaria Griffith of Ruston on Thanksgiving Day. 

Griffith was a Biology major at Grambling State University, but a tragic crash ended the life of this native of Chicago. 

Officials responded to the crash on november 25, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The initial investigation  reveals Griffith traveling south on the U.S. Highway 167 in her 2004 Mazda when she suddenly drove off of the road into a tree. 

Officers say Griffith was wearing a seatbelt and she was pronounced dead. There were also two passengers in the vehicle who only sustained minor injuries. 

Those who were restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. 

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

