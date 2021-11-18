Farmerville woman jailed after stealing over $2,000 from her job

News

Photo courtesy of OPSO

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Pecanland Mall in reference to a theft complaint from the TJ Maxx store. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store’s district manager who stated that employee, 20-year-old Tyjanee Dorshay Gatson, was shown on camera footage taken money from registers on nine different occasions.

According to the manager, Gatson took a total of $2,090. Gatson was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Felony Theft.

