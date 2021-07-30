Farmerville hosts 58th annual Louisiana Watermelon Festival; Full list of events

FARMERVILLE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Farmers from all over the state travel to Farmerville to compete for the largest watermelon. Linda White, the owner of Taterbugs, said she remembers going to the Louisiana Watermelon Festival as a child.

“I mean at times they have been over 100 pounds and I can remember just being little and just being amazed at how big they were,” White said.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for more than five decades. Unfortunately, it was cancelled last year.

“Everybody had to shut down because of COVID last year, so we expect it to be a lot bigger this year and just way more fun,” White said.

Some locals were worried this new wave would cancel this year’s events as well.

“The way COVID is right now, I was afraid they were going to cancel it, but I am so proud they didn’t,” Ann Ivey, a local, said.

The fun starts Friday night with the seed spitting and arm wrestling contests.

“I think I can do the arm wrestling… I think I’ve got a little bit in there I can do it,” Raja Lewis, a local, said.

There will be jumping castles, food vendors, and the annual Street Dance.

“Mike McKenzie is going to be here with his country band and he’s number one in my book,” Ivey said.

Local business owners said they are thankful for all the new faces that pass through the town and their stores due to the festival.

“We have a lot of out of towners come and it’s good because they get to come and enjoy all of the things that we’ve had in Farmerville for all of these years,” White said.

We are currently in an excessive heat warning, so if you’re heading out to the Watermelon Festival or just outside in general, make sure to stay hydrated.

WATERMELON FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY-

6PM Festival Opening/Introduction of Queens (Courthouse Square)

6PM-8PM Watermelon Story Time

6PM Arm Wrestling Sign-Up (Courthouse Square)

6:30PM Tricycle & Bicycle Race (Courthouse Square)

6:30PM Best Dressed Watermelon Contest (Courthouse Square/T-shirt Tent)

6:30PM Watermelon Seed Spitting (Courthouse Square)

8PM Street Dance featuring Mike McKenzie Band

ALL DAY Arts/Crafts/Vendors

SATURDAY-