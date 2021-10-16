Farmerville holds a fundraiser for local teenager in need of a heart transplant

Farmerville, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Khloe Gorman was diagnosed with HCM at 8 years old, a heart failure that makes it hard to pump blood.

Gorman is on a list waiting for a call to get a heart transplant. The goal for the fundraiser is to help cover medical expenses and constant trips to the hospital in New Orleans.

The family hopes the fundraiser will help cover a reliable vehicle for transportation .

“The community has been super helpful with everything we’re going through. Actually, the pharmacy we use has done a few fundraisers for us the last few months and has completely funded our trips to New Orleans.” Says Gorman.

“And helped out with everything. But you know, after a few weeks, things get rough again.” Says Gorman.

Anyone looking to support khloe, you can visit her Facebook website as ‘Prayers for Khloe Madison’.