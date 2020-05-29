Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Fantasy sports betting regulations near passage in Louisiana

News

by: CJ Maclin

Posted: / Updated:
sports betting_1558468466058.jpg.jpg

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Residents of the 47 Louisiana parishes where voters agreed to legalize fantasy sports betting are edging closer to being able to compete for the online cash prices.

The Senate voted 31-3 Friday to set the regulations needed before betting can begin.

The proposal still needs approval from the House before it can reach the governor’s desk.

In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games.

Websites such as DraftKings and FanDuel charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners.

Voters in three-quarters of Louisiana parishes agreed in the November 2018 election to legalize fantasy sports betting in their parishes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories