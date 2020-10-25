Family speaks out after losing both daughters in trooper involved accident

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– At the start of the month, two sisters were killed in an officer-involved car crash. For reasons still under investigation, the state trooper rear-ended a car traveling in the same lane. After impact, the car rotated and struck a large metal pole.

“The man upstairs gives me strength every day. So, right now I just have anger, but I can’t let it out,” said Sonita Capers, victims’ mother.

It’s a situation no mother should have to go through. Her two daughters, Kajenn-e Lindsey and An-Janne Lindsey died on October 1st after Louisiana State Trooper Kaleb Reeves rear-ended the family’s car.

“Pain that nobody can’t feel that I feel. It still hurt,” said Capers.

Kajenn-e was 18 years old and a senior at Carroll High School. Her mother says she planned on attending LSU after she graduated. An-Janne was only 11 years old and had great plans to be the president of the United States when she grew up. On Thursday, classmates and teachers made sure their life goals were never forgotten. They had a balloon release to celebrate their lives.

“It made me feel happy, it made me feel good to know that my daughters were greatly appreciated,” said Capers.

While they let go of the balloons, they will never let go of the memories they had with the two girls.

Their brother, Kenneth, says his favorite memories were playing basketball and rapping with his sisters.

“I wish they could come back, but they can’t,” said Capers.

Sonita has forgiven those involved in the accident, but the pain will always remain in her heart.

“I can always forgive, but I won’t forget. That’s not going to bring my girls back,” said Capers.

The family has set up a “Go fund me page” to help with expenses, you can donate by clicking here.

