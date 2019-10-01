Family, residents speak out over weekend shootings in Monroe

MONROE, LA (10/01/19) Silence on a street after a weekend filled with gunshots. This past weekend multiple shootings occurred in Monroe, on S. 4th Street and Elm Street, claiming the life of a 16 year-old and leaving a 10 year-old in critical condition.

Family has confirmed the identity of the 16 year old as Jaquarius or “Quez”.

“His brother called me off his page, told me he got shot and I came over here and he was laying in the grass. He wasn’t moving, saying that he couldn’t do anything” says Tamari Scoby, Jaquarius’ girlfriend.

Lost and distraught after a young life was taken too soon.

“I really do hope to God when they catch him I hope they have life in prison because they didn’t have to do him like that. They really didn’t have to do him like that because he isn’t bothering anyone because I know he was a good child” says Johnett Robinson, Jaquarius’ grandmother.

His family is not the only one reeling from the violence. David Collins lost his mom to a shooting over two years ago.

“I’ve done went through it before. It’s a pain that you’re never going to get rid of. It’s a pain that will never leave for real” says Collins.

And in this time of loss they only want answers and change.

If you have any information on this shooting or any of the others we’ve told you about… call Monroe police at (318) 329-2600 or Crime stoppers at (318) 388-2274.