Family desperate to find Oklahoma teen

Pauls Valley, Okla. (NBC) — It’s been five weeks since Faith Lindsey, age 17, disappeared from her Oklahoma home and her family has not given up hope.

Faith has not been seen or heard from since October 28. She was officially reported as missing on November 4.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was called in on November 1, after investigators had tracked leads into two other counties.

Faith is described as 5’2″ in height, about 120 lbs., with brown hair, and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a key with the initials JL and SM on her abdomen, and a tattoo of a cross on her thumb.

Her case has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NaMUS), a clearinghouse available for law enforcement and families to search for cases of missing, unidentified, and/or unclaimed persons.

OSBI is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to her location. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

