Family asks for help to find stolen horse who gives support to daughter with Autism

MONROE, LA (03/06/20)– A best friend, a family member, and her greatest support. That’s what Snicker, a 17-year-old horse, means to Jaden.

“Jaden loves that horse and she’s been around it all her life. She told me last night “Dad you know it’s like my best friend. Part of our family has come up missing and I don’t know what to do about it,” said Frank Dean, Jaden’s dad.



JADEN & SNICKER

16-year-old, Jaden Dean, has autism and Snicker offers animal therapy to help keep her calm and give her emotional support. However, about three weeks ago her horse was stolen, along with two other horses in the area.

“[It’s] really sad because I wish she would come back,” said Jaden Dean, Horse Owner.



Snicker is a gray Tennessee Walker and was last seen three weeks ago at the family’s property on Gourd Bayou road in Monroe when the water levels were high. Once the levels went down, they knew she was stolen as other horses in the neighborhood were gone as well. Snicker has been at this property for 14 years and is not believed to have wandered off. Frank says the gates were locked and he believes the thief went in from the back of the property.



SNICKER: GRAY TENNESSEE WALKER; 17 YEARS OLD

“It’s sad. It’s like someone kidnapped part of my family. It’s hard to imagine if they are treating that horse the same way I treat it,” said Frank.

Snicker is well trained with riding, but also listening, having a relationship, and taking care of Jaden. Jaden shared a memory when her horse helped keep her safe.



“She is really nice and a good horse. I remember one time she fell in the mud and she sat down like a dog and waited for me to slide off her back like a slide,” said Jaden.

The family is asking for the community to keep eyes and ears open for any tips about their horse. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating if you have any information you can contact them.