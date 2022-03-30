ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a domestic homicide in the 200 Block of Dianne Drive in St. Rose, La., on Tuesday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene where they found a 21-year-old man dead from a fatal gunshot wound inside his parents’ residence. The young man reportedly arrived at his parents’ home wearing a bullet-proof vest and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

An argument between the son and his mother quickly escalated once his father returned home. The father was drawn on and was forced to fatally shoot his son, who allegedly had a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been committed multiple times in the past for mental illness.

Deputies confirmed the incident is domestic and not related to the shooting Monday on Turtlecreek Lane in St. Rose.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.