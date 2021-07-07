Families Helping Families brings back face-to-face resources

MONROE, LA. (07/07/2021)– It’s been more than a year since Families Helping Families has been able to offer their face-to-face resources to the community. Now they are making a comeback.

At Families Helping Families, every employee has been in the shoes of a parent or a loved one with disabilities.

“So we take the experiences we have raising our children and help other families navigate the system, know what services they need,” Stacey Guidry, Executive Director, said.

Those services include peer to peer services, informational referral, and education in training. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these services were only available either over the phone or by zoom.

“It was definitely challenging because school was virtual and I felt kids weren’t necessarily getting the education or support they needed during that time and so we were really in limbo a lot,” Guidry said.

Guidry said now they are able to bring back those courses and even some adult opportunity events and activities for adults who have disabilities.

“And they missed that so much, so we are starting to resume that face-to-face and be able to have contact with people again,” Guidry said.

Not all precautions are being rules out. Guidry said because they serve a vulnerable population, they are going to keep capacity at a minimum for events.

“Our crowd size isn’t up to where everybody else is yet, we still try to maintain some safety standards, but we are definitely happy to see people face-to-face again and make those connections because that is so important to a large part of the population that we serve,” Guidry said.

Families Helping Families will have their very first event coming back. It’s the Back to School Bash, located at 5200 NE Rd., in Monroe. Anybody in the community with kids can get in line to pick up an education kit filled with school supplies. The event will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 11am to 1pm.