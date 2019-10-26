Fall Extravaganza event brings awareness to Easterseals’ services

MONROE, LA (10/26/19)– The Halloween spirit continues as the Barak Shrine Temple partnered with Easterseals for their Fall Extravaganza.



People of all ages came together for some Halloween fun, but to also help raise money for a good cause. Easterseals, a local non profit, aims to spread awareness about what they provide for those dealing with disabilities and or special needs. Organizers say this event goes beyond just having fun.



“It’s an exceptional feeling because not every non-profit can say that they personally touched ten thousand families, but our support coordinators go into those homes and help those people,” said Bernie Bitting, Development Director of Easterseals.



Easterseals has been serving the community for over 100 years and some of the money raised today will go towards camp for kids with disabilities.