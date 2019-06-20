Fake Yeti tumblers confiscated coming into Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (6/20/19) A fake shipment of Yeti tumblers won’t be hitting the streets of Shreveport.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted out a picture this week, announcing that a Shreveport based officer discovered the fake tumblers.
Officials say these fake tumblers are dangerous because they are often made with lead.
The items were shipped from Hong Kong and was supposed to be delivered locally.
A @CBP officer in #Shreveport discovered a shipment of counterfeit Yeti tumblers. These fakes are dangerous because they are often made with lead. #CBP works to protect consumers from these illegitimate goods that threaten US safety. For more info, visit https://t.co/yCUVAku4BM. pic.twitter.com/HrYlFkhcOY — CBP Southeast (@CBPSoutheast) June 17, 2019
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.