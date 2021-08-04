Fake prescriptions leads to Metro Narcotics bust in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On August 3, the Metro Narcotics Unit were called to CVS Pharmacy on Cypress Street in West Monroe in reference to an individual inside the pharmacy trying to fill a fraudulent Oxycodone prescription.

Agents spoke with an employee of the pharmacy who provided them with the fake prescription. According to the arrest report, while speaking with the employee, another employee of the stored told agents the suspect who provided the fake prescription was back in the store.

Agents then saw the suspect get into the driver seat of a Mercedes bearing Texas tags. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle on Cypress Street. Agents made contact with the driver, Devante Clark, 19 and passengers Dontae Mcgee, 22 and Devell Burse, 20.

After being asked to exit the vehicle, all three suspects complied and were handcuffed and detained. The report says agents could smell marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and they also saw a small handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle.

At this time agents began conducting a search of the vehicle.

During the search, agents recovered the following: approximately 26 ounces of suspected Promethazine/Codeine, around 84 dosage units of suspected Amoxicillin and one Glock G27 handgun.

While conducting the traffic stop, the unit received another call from Walgreens Pharmacy just across the street from CVS on Cypress Street, stating an individual had come into the pharmacy earlier and tried to fill a fake prescription for Oxycodone as well.

The unit responded to the Walgreens call and spoke with an employee who presented a very similar prescription that was given to the CVS pharmacist.

Through further investigation and interviews with the suspects, it was determined that Clark, McGee, and Burse had attempted to obtain Controlled Dangerous Substances using fake prescriptions at five different locations in Ouachita Parish.

All three suspects admitted to participating in obtaining CDS by fraud. Burse admitted the firearm found in the vehicle belonged to him.

A routine warrant check was also conducted on all the suspects which revealed each of them had an extradition warrant out of Texas for CDS charges.

All three suspects were arrested, transported, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on numerous drug possession, intent to distribute and attempt & conspiracy charges.