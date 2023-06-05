DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A faith-based group has opened a food and clothing ministry in Daleville.

The Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center opened an Outreach Center at an old storefront on South Daleville Avenue.

Every Wednesday and Thursday, the center will open providing clothes and food for those in need. Those receiving food, need to have proof of their latest income status.

For the manager, with inflation taking a toll on the family budget, food insecurity is a major problem in the Wiregrass.

“We see basically the great needs of people like I say they cut back food stamps so that is a great need, feeding the people,” says manager Josie Washington.

The Daleville Christian Outreach Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.