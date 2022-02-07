GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Grambling’s spending proposal plan for this fiscal year fails at a council meeting.

The proposed budget has failed to pass multiple times, now mayor Edward Jones says they will be taking the case to court hoping the judge will be able to resolve it.

“We had four public settings in which the council would have expressed why they did not want to pass the budget, but they just remained silent.” Says mayor Jones.

Jones says in 2019, the city was removed from the city’s financially distressed list with zero findings.

The $5 million budget remains the same as the 2021 budget with the exception of the inflationary cost.

“We have a balanced budget that we have not exceeded, the spending budget. The judge will hopefully declare that they must pass the budget.” Says Jones.

A local resident says the budget could help improve the city.

“It’s not right. They need to approve it because there are a lot of things that need improvement in Grambling. This town is ridiculous.”

The state law says that city council members could be fined up to $5,000 each or worse.

“They are gonna have to get lawyers, and not only you can be fined monetarily, but it’s also criminal charges as well if you don’t pass the budget.” Added the mayor.

Jones says he feels confident the judge will help resolve getting the city budget approved.

“I feel one hundred percent confident because the city has done its part.” Says Jones.

“We had made sure to stay within our budget. We’ve made sure not to get any findings so there’s nothing else for the city to do. We played our part.”

KTVE news reached out to all five council members but only two replied saying they won’t make any comments at the moment.

A court hearing is set for Friday, February 11th.