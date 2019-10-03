Exploring The “Mocktail” Boom

(NBC News) – (10/3/19) More people are cutting back on alcohol, but that doesn’t mean they’re skipping happy hour.

At The Independence in Santa Monica, California they’re seeing more customers thirsty for “mocktails” – alcohol free mixed drinks.

“We probably go through 20 or 30 in a lunch or dinner shift,” says bar manager Martine Leithold.

The Independence is just one of many bars and restaurants embracing high-end, non-alcoholic beverages.

There are even “sober” bars popping up across the country.

According to market research firm Mintel, one in five drinkers has reduced their alcohol consumption in the past year, citing wellness goals as the top reason for cutting back, and modern mocktails allow young people to ditch the booze while keeping the social experience.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.